Indian shares close about 2 pct higher; inflation data awaited

* NSE index up 1.9 pct, BSE index up 1.8 pct

* NSE index posts biggest intraday pct rise in nearly a year

* Inflation data due at 1200 GMT

March 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, in line with a global rally after the latest U.S. jobs report assuaged fears around inflation and faster rate hikes, while investors back home awaited inflation numbers due later in the day.

The broader NSE index closed 1.9 percent higher at 10,421.40, while the benchmark BSE index was up 1.83 percent at 33,917.94.

The NSE index climbed as much as 2 percent in its biggest intraday percentage rise since March 14, 2017.

All but three stocks closed lower on the Nifty 50 index, with Bharti Airtel Ltd and ITC Ltd among the top percentage gainers. ITC ended up 4.2 percent, while Bharti Airtel closed 4.8 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)