Indian shares close at over 6-week high; Reliance Ind, HDFC climb

* NSE, BSE end about 0.6 pct higher

* Reliance top boost

* Yes Bank falls 7.2 pct

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their best close in more than six weeks on Friday, powered by gains in the country’s biggest company by market value Reliance Industries Ltd .

The broader NSE index closed 0.62 percent higher at 10,682.2, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.56 percent at 35,457.16 — their highest closing levels since Oct. 3.

Both the indexes finished the week 0.9 percent higher.

Shares of oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries climbed 2.8 percent, marking their best closing high since Oct. 17. HDFC Bank Ltd’s stock rose 1.5 percent, while that of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd climbed 1.9 percent to its highest close in two months.

Shares of telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd ended 9.3 percent higher, while those of larger rival Vodafone Idea Ltd closed up 16.5 percent.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd was the top loser on the index, ending down 7.2 percent as turmoil in its management persisted.

For the mid-day report, click: (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)