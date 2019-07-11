Indian shares close higher as Fed chief rekindles rate-cut hopes

* NSE up 0.73%, BSE closes 0.69% higher

* JSW Steel among top two gainers on NSE index

BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, driven by broad-based gains and tracking strength across global equities, after dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reignited rate-cut hopes.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.73% at 11,582.90, while the benchmark BSE index settled 0.69% higher at 38,823.11.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd were the top two gainers on the NSE index. Zee closed nearly 8% higher while JSW Steel finished the session 4.86% up.

