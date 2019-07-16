Indian shares close higher as Tata Motors, Yes Bank surge

BENGALURU, July 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by strong gains in Yes Bank Ltd ahead of its quarterly results, while Tata Motors Ltd saw its best day in nearly two months.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.64% at 11,662.6, while the benchmark BSE index settled 0.6% higher at 39,131.04.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank, due to report quarterly results on Wednesday, surged 11.4% to its best closing level in two weeks. This was also its best daily performance since mid-Feb.

Automaker Tata Motors jumped 5.6% to its highest close since June 11.

Top IT firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, down 1.9%, was the biggest loser on the indexes.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)