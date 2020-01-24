Financials
January 24, 2020 / 10:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares close higher, banking stocks shine

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended firmer on Friday, with banking stocks leading gains, as investors assessed a raft of corporate earnings and awaited the release of the federal budget next week.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 0.56% higher at 12,248.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.55% at 41,613.19.

However, poorly received financial results from a few index heavyweights dragged the Nifty 0.84% lower this week, while analysts also expected markets to remain volatile until the federal budget on Feb. 1, which could include government measures to revive economic growth.

Ultratech Cement Ltd, a Nifty component, gained 2.6% after reporting on Friday an increase in its profit for the quarter ended December.

The Nifty banking index ended 0.77% firmer, with Kotak Mahindra Bank closing 2.3% higher. Private-sector lender Yes Bank was the top gainer in the index with a 4.5% jump. Yes Bank stock, which rose for the third consecutive session, dropped 9% so far this year.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below