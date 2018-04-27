FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 10:18 AM / in 2 hours

Indian shares close higher on corporate earnings boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Both indexes end 0.7 pct higher

* Post fifth weekly gain

* Axis Bank surges 9.4 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday and posted their fifth consecutive weekly gain on renewed hopes for March-quarter corporate results driven by Reliance Industries Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.74 percent at 34,969.70, ending the week 1.6 percent higher.

The broader NSE index ended 0.70 percent higher at 10,692.30, up 1.2 percent for the week.

Reliance gained 2.2 percent ahead of results while Axis Bank surged over 9 percent after positive comments from the bank on Thursday.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
