Financials
May 30, 2019 / 10:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares close higher on derivatives expiry day; NTPC, Yes Bank rise

1 Min Read

* NSE closes 0.71% up, BSE up 0.84%

* NTPC top gainer on NSE index

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, with NTPC Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd leading gains on the day of monthly derivatives contracts’ expiry.

During the session, the NSE index climbed 1% as investors awaited announcement of a new cabinet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Indian equities have witnessed a rally over Modi’s landslide victory in the general election last week. He will be sworn-in for a second term later this evening and is expected to announce names for key ministries.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.84% firmer at 39,831.97, while the broader NSE index ended 0.71% higher at 11,945.90.

NTPC’s shares ended 3.32% up, while Yes Bank settled 2.34% higher.

For mid-day report, click

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below