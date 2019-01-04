Indian shares close higher tracking global markets

* NSE index up 0.52 pct, BSE index 0.51 pct higher

* Bharti Infratel closes higher for fourth session

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose 0.5 percent on Friday, tracking global markets which heaved a sigh of relief as China stepped up efforts to revive its economy by cutting banks’ reserve requirement ratios.

The benchmark BSE index closed the session 0.51 percent higher at 35,695.10, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.52 percent at 10,727.35. Both indexes snapped two straight sessions of falls.

For the week, the BSE index fell 1.1 percent, while the NSE index declined 1.24 percent.

Bharti Infratel Ltd was the biggest percentage gainer on Friday, extending its winning streak into a fourth session.

Eicher Motors Ltd erased earlier gains to close lower for a third session in a row.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)