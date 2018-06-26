Indian shares close little changed; HDFC, TCS gain

* Both NSE, BSE indexes end 0.06 pct higher

* Reliance Industries falls 2.5 pct

* Both HDFC, TCS gain over 1 pct

June 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed little changed on Tuesday amid weak global cues as gains in index heavyweights such as Housing Development Finance Corp and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd offset losses in blue-chip Reliance Industries Ltd.

The broader NSE index closed 0.06 percent higher at 10,769.15, while the benchmark BSE index edged up 0.06 percent to 35,490.04.

Both HDFC and TCS gained over 1 percent, Reliance Industries declined 2.5 percent.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)