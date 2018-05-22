FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares close slightly higher; SBI, Dr.Reddy's gain on Q4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and State Bank of India (SBI) following their quarterly results.

The broader NSE index closed 0.19 percent higher at 10,536.70, while the benchmark BSE index edged up 0.1 percent to 34,651.24. Both the indexes snapped five straight sessions of decline.

SBI closed 3.9 percent higher and was the biggest boost on both the indexes. The Nifty PSU bank Index ended 3.3 percent higher.

Dr. Reddy’s rose 6.2 percent and was the top percentage gainer on both the indexes.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

