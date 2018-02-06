FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 10:29 AM / in an hour

Indian shares drop for sixth session amidst global rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, the longest losing streak since September, as the global market rout whacked sentiment, with lingering concerns of a tighter monetary policy ahead of a central bank meeting on Wednesday.

The broader NSE index ended 1.58 percent lower at 10,498.25, while the BSE index fell 1.61 percent to 34,195.94. Both indexes had earlier fallen as much as 3.6 percent.

Tata Motors Ltd shares lost 5.1 percent after the automaker posted a much-weaker-than-expected net profit on Monday.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

