December 21, 2017 / 10:20 AM / in 5 days

Indian shares edge down after record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed at the close on Thursday after they hit record highs in the previous session, with investors booking profits in recent outperformers such as Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

The BSE index fell 0.06 percent to 33,756.28, while the broader NSE index ended 0.04 percent lower at 10,440.30.

Shares of the automaker, which rose more than 9 percent over the previous five sessions, closed 3.7 percent lower.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
