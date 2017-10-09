FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge higher; finance stocks lead
#Financials
October 9, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 11 days ago

Indian shares edge higher; finance stocks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly higher on Monday, led by finance and consumer stocks amid caution ahead of the corporate results season that starts later this week.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.09 percent at 9,988.75, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.1 percent higher at 31,846.89. Both indexes posted two-week closing highs.

The NSE bank index was up 0.26 percent, with IndusInd Bank rising 1.16 percent.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

