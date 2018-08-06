FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 10:39 AM / in 2 hours

Indian shares edge higher to record close; financials lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Financial stocks lead

* HDFC AMC surges in market debut

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Monday to their highest close, driven by financials such as private sector lenders ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd, while positive global cues also helped boost investor sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index climbed 0.36 percent to a record close of 37,692.46, while the broader NSE index rose 0.23 percent to a record close of 11,387.1.

ICICI Bank gained 3.3 percent, while Axis Bank rose 3.8 percent.

HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd’s shares ended 65 percent higher in their first day of trade, following an initial public offering of 28 billion rupees ($408.10 million).

For midday report, click (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

