Indian shares edge lower as Infosys gives up gains after results

BENGALURU, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Thursday, weighed down by Infosys as investors locked in some gains after the heavy weight posted December-quarter results, while they waited for more details on a major stimulus package in the United States.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1% to 14,543 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2% to 49,373.11 by 0346 GMT.

Shares of Infosys Ltd which rose over 6% this week in the run up to results till Wednesday, were down 2.6% in early trading.

Infosys Ltd, the country’s second biggest software services firm by market value, on Wednesday raised its annual revenue growth forecast after a rise in Dec. quarter profit and revenue, while Wipro also reported an increase in consolidated net profit.

The Nifty IT index fell 1.6%.

Meanwhile, investors were looking out for details on a hefty COVID-19 relief package, which President-elect Joe Biden is due to unveil on Thursday. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)