Indian shares edge lower as IT, energy stocks drag

* NSE index down 0.2 pct, BSE index 0.1 pct lower

* IT, energy stocks drag; financials top boost

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly lower on Friday, dragged by top IT and energy stocks, while gains in the financial and consumer counters arrested the downside.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.22 percent to 35,158.55, while the broader NSE index declined 0.12 percent to 10,585.2. For the week, the NSE index gained 0.3 percent and the BSE index added 0.4 percent.

Software services exporter Infosys Ltd was the biggest drag on the NSE index with a drop of 2.4 percent. Larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1.7 percent.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd dropped 1.6 percent.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd rose 5.5 percent to its best close since mid-October, and was the biggest boost.

