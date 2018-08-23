FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares edge up to record close; RIL crosses 8 trln rupees in market cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Both BSE, NSE indexes gain 0.1 pct

* L&T gains 2 pct, HDFC Bank down 0.8 pct

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday to record close, driven by index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd which became the country’s first company to cross 8 trillion rupees ($114.14 billion) in market capitalisation.

However, losses in financials and oil marketing companies capped the gains.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.13 percent higher at 38,336.76, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.1 percent at 11,582.75.

Shares of Reliance Industries ended 1.8 percent higher, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained over 2 percent.

Among losers, HDFC Bank declined 0.8 percent.

For midday report, click ($1 = 70.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

