April 24, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares end at highest close in over 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index closes up 0.3 pct, BSE index 0.5 pct higher

* Both indexes at highest close since Feb 5

* Hindalco ends down over 7 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares marked their highest close since Feb. 5 on Tuesday as gains in financial and energy stocks helped lift the mood, but aluminium producers such as Hindalco Industries Ltd capped the gains on the NSE.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.48 percent at 34,616.64. The broader NSE index ended 0.28 percent higher at 10,614.35.

Technology shares were also a drag on the index.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
