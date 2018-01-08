FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares end at record closing levels; Infosys leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at record closing highs for a second straight session on Monday as investors remained optimistic over corporate results, with sentiment also boosted by broader world markets hovering near all-time highs.

The broader NSE index closed 0.61 percent higher at 10,623.60, while the benchmark BSE index finished 0.58 percent up at 34,352.79.

IT stocks led the gains with Infosys Ltd, which is due to report December-quarter results on Friday, rising 2.4 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

