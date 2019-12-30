Indian shares end flat in rangebound trade; auto stocks edge higher

BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended largely unchanged on Monday with most blue-chip names trading in a close range, while beaten down automobile stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd edged higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.08% higher at 12,255.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.04% at 41,558.00.

With one trading session left in 2019, the Nifty is up 12.8% this year, while the Sensex had gained 15.2%.

Tata Motors rose 4.3%, while Mahindra and Mahindra gained 1.5%. Maruti Suzuki Ltd added 1%.

The Nifty Auto index has fallen nearly 10% this year amid a sales slowdown in the industry.

To view the midday report, click. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)