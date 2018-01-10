FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 10:33 AM / in an hour

Indian shares end flat; TCS jumps ahead of results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended nearly flat on Wednesday as financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd fell, but a surge in IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services curbed losses in the indexes.

The broader NSE index closed 0.05 percent lower at 10,632.20, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.03 percent down at 34,433.07.

Nifty IT index closed 2.2 percent higher, with Tata Consultancy Services ending up 3.6 percent. Tata Consultancy Services is due to post December-quarter results on Thursday.

Housing Development Finance Corp slipped 0.5 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

