Indian shares end higher ahead of Fed decision; banks lead

* NSE index up 0.31 pct, BSE index up 0.42 pct

* Markets await Fed policy decision

March 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in financial stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd, as investors awaited cues on the pace of interest rate hikes this year from the U.S. Federal Reserve policy outcome later in the day.

The broader NSE index closed 0.31 percent higher at 10,155.25, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.42 percent at 33,136.18. The NSE index closed below the 200-day simple moving average of 10,168.90.

HDFC Bank finished 1.1 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)