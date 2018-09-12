FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares end higher as rupee recovers from life-low

1 Min Read

* NSE index up 0.7 pct, BSE index up 0.8 pct

* Retail inflation data expected by 1200 GMT

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of declines, after the rupee recovered sharply following reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review economic situation over the weekend and that a rate hike is not ruled out.

Indian rupee recouped to 71.90 against the U.S. dollar, from a record low of 72.92 hit earlier in the session.

Investors are also awaiting August retail inflation data later in the day.

The broader NSE index closed 0.73 percent firmer at 11,369.90 while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.81 percent higher at 37,717.96.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
