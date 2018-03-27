FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Indian shares end higher; banks gain on cut in govt borrowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index up 0.53 pct, BSE index 0.33 pct higher

* India govt cuts borrowing for fiscal year starting April

* SBI up 2.8 pct

March 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, with lenders such as State Bank of India among leading gainers, as a surprise cut in the government’s borrowing programme for the next fiscal year lifted sentiment.

The broader NSE index closed 0.53 percent higher at 10,184.15, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.33 percent at 33,174.39.

The Nifty PSU bank index climbed 3 percent, with SBI closing 2.8 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

