Indian shares end higher; banks, oil companies lead

* NSE index up 0.65 pct, BSE index up 0.54 pct

* HPCL top pct gainer on NSE index

July 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped two straight sessions of losses on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd and oil companies including Hindustan Petroleum Ltd.

The broader NSE index closed 0.65 percent higher at 11,008.05, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.54 percent to 36,519.96.

ICICI Bank ended 2.8 percent higher while Hindustan Petroleum finished 6.4 percent firmer.

However, consumer stocks ended lower, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd shedding nearly 4 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru Editing by Vyas Mohan)