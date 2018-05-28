Indian shares end higher; banks, oil firms gain

* NSE index up 0.8 pct, BSE index up 0.7 pct

* Sun Pharma top pct gainer

May 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a third session on Monday, as lower crude prices and a firmer rupee lifted sentiment, with financial and oil stocks accounting for much of the gains.

The broader NSE index closed 0.79 percent higher at 10,688.65 while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.69 percent to 35,165.48.

HDFC Bank Ltd ended 1.5 percent higher while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 5.4 percent.

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which posted quarterly results on Friday, was the top percentage gainer on the indexes, ending 7.1 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)