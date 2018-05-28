FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 28, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares end higher; banks, oil firms gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index up 0.8 pct, BSE index up 0.7 pct

* Sun Pharma top pct gainer

May 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a third session on Monday, as lower crude prices and a firmer rupee lifted sentiment, with financial and oil stocks accounting for much of the gains.

The broader NSE index closed 0.79 percent higher at 10,688.65 while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.69 percent to 35,165.48.

HDFC Bank Ltd ended 1.5 percent higher while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 5.4 percent.

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which posted quarterly results on Friday, was the top percentage gainer on the indexes, ending 7.1 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.