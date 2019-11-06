Indian shares end higher; Cipla top gainer on quarterly beat

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, with the broader NSE index breaching the 12,000 level for the first time since June 6 in intraday trade, helped by private banks and information technology companies.

The NSE index closed up 0.41% at 11,966.05, while the BSE index rose 0.53% to 40,462.89.

Private banks were the top gainers, with the Nifty sub-index tracking the lenders rising 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index rose 0.2%, led by a 2.4% gain in Infosys Ltd.

Cipla Ltd closed up 3% and was the top gainer on the NSE index, after the pharma company posted a quarterly net profit that beat expectations.

Titan Company Ltd was the top loser with a 10% drop. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)