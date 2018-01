Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday as state-run lenders rallied late in the session after the government sought approval from parliament to inject 800 billion rupees ($12.62 billion) into the sector as part of its recapitalisation plan.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.52 percent at 33,969.64.

The broader NSE index ended 0.59 percent higher at 10,504.80.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)