Indian shares end higher; Infosys, Reliance Ind lead

* NSE index up 1.39 pct, BSE index up 1.3

* Inflation dropped to its lowest since June 2017

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark BSE index marking its best closing level in nearly a month, after retail inflation rate fell to an 18-month low, raising optimism that the central bank could ease monetary policy next month.

The broader NSE index closed 1.39 percent higher at 10,886.80, its highest closing level since Jan. 1. The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.3 percent at 36,318.33, its best closing level since Dec. 20.

Shares of index heavyweights Infosys Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd were the top performers, ending 3.5 percent and 3 percent higher, respectively.

(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)