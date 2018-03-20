FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 20, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Indian shares end higher; IT stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index up 0.3 pct, BSE index up 0.22 pct

* IT stocks snap 3 sessions of losses

* Vedanta top pct loser

March 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, reversing a recent spell of declines, as IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd advanced, but broader gains were capped by losses in energy and material stocks.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.3 percent at 10,124.35, after four sessions of losses. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.22 percent higher at 32,996.76, ending a five-day losing streak.

The Nifty IT index ended 1.51 percent higher after three sessions of losses. Shares in Infosys rose 1.6 percent, while Tech Mahindra advanced 3.9 percent.

Meanwhile, refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd slipped 2.3 percent, while miner Vedanta Ltd was the top loser on the index, dropping 6.5 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.