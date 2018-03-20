Indian shares end higher; IT stocks gain

* NSE index up 0.3 pct, BSE index up 0.22 pct

* IT stocks snap 3 sessions of losses

* Vedanta top pct loser

March 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, reversing a recent spell of declines, as IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd advanced, but broader gains were capped by losses in energy and material stocks.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.3 percent at 10,124.35, after four sessions of losses. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.22 percent higher at 32,996.76, ending a five-day losing streak.

The Nifty IT index ended 1.51 percent higher after three sessions of losses. Shares in Infosys rose 1.6 percent, while Tech Mahindra advanced 3.9 percent.

Meanwhile, refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd slipped 2.3 percent, while miner Vedanta Ltd was the top loser on the index, dropping 6.5 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)