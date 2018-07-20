FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 20, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares end higher; IT stocks gain on weak rupee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index up 0.48 percent, BSE index ends up 0.4 pct

* Both indexes end slightly lower for the week

July 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, but finished marginally lower for the week, helped by gains in IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd on a weaker rupee, while investors awaited the outcome of a no-confidence motion against the government.

The broader NSE index closed 0.48 percent higher at 11,010.20, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.4 percent higher at 36,496.37.

For the week, the NSE index ended 0.08 percent lower, while the BSE index slipped 0.12 percent.

Infosys ended 2.4 percent higher.

Shares in energy and financial sectors also advanced, with Reliance Industries Ltd ending up 2.2 percent, while Bajaj Finance Ltd finished 8 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.