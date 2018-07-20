Indian shares end higher; IT stocks gain on weak rupee

* NSE index up 0.48 percent, BSE index ends up 0.4 pct

* Both indexes end slightly lower for the week

July 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, but finished marginally lower for the week, helped by gains in IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd on a weaker rupee, while investors awaited the outcome of a no-confidence motion against the government.

The broader NSE index closed 0.48 percent higher at 11,010.20, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.4 percent higher at 36,496.37.

For the week, the NSE index ended 0.08 percent lower, while the BSE index slipped 0.12 percent.

Infosys ended 2.4 percent higher.

Shares in energy and financial sectors also advanced, with Reliance Industries Ltd ending up 2.2 percent, while Bajaj Finance Ltd finished 8 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)