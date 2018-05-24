Indian shares end higher; IT stocks lead

May 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) gained on the back of a weaker rupee.

The broader NSE index closed 0.8 percent higher at 10,513.85 while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.93 percent stronger at 34,663.11.

Nifty IT index ended 2.31 percent higher with Infosys gaining 2.96 percent and TCS firming up 3.31 percent.

Financial stocks also advanced with HDFC Bank gaining 0.9 percent and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ending 1.3 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)