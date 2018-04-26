FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Indian shares end higher; lenders gain on Yes Bank profit beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index ends up 0.45 pct, BSE index up 0.62 pct

* Yes Bank ends up 10 pct

* Both indexes mark highest close in over 2 mths

April 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, boosted by private lenders after Yes Bank’s fourth-quarter profit came in above estimates, but gains were capped as broader sentiment was subdued on the day of expiry of derivatives contracts.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.62 percent at 34,713.60.

The broader NSE index ended 0.45 percent higher at 10,617.80.

Yes Bank shares gained more than 10 percent.

Both the indexes marked their highest close since Feb 5.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

