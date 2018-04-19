FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 10:17 AM

Indian shares end higher on gains in metals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index up 0.4 pct, BSE index 0.3 pct higher

* NSE metal index gains on strength in global prices

* NSE IT index snaps 3-day losing run

April 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday on gains in metal stocks as global aluminium prices soared, while the country’s biggest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1 percent ahead of quarterly results.

The broader NSE index ended 0.37 percent higher at 10,565.30, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.28 percent at 34,427.29.

The NSE IT index ended 1.1 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak, while the NSE metal index gained 4.5 percent.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

