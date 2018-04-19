Indian shares end higher on gains in metals

* NSE index up 0.4 pct, BSE index 0.3 pct higher

April 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday on gains in metal stocks as global aluminium prices soared, while the country’s biggest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1 percent ahead of quarterly results.

The broader NSE index ended 0.37 percent higher at 10,565.30, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.28 percent at 34,427.29.

The NSE IT index ended 1.1 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak, while the NSE metal index gained 4.5 percent.

