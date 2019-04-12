Indian shares end higher, post first weekly fall in 8

* NSE, BSE up 0.4 pct

* Both indexes post first weekly fall in 8

* Infosys, TCS Q4 results eyed

April 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, boosted by heavyweight ITC Ltd, but the indexes marked their first weekly fall in eight ahead of the fourth-quarter corporate results.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.41 percent at 38,767.11, while the broader NSE index ended 0.4 percent higher at 11,643.45. Both indexes finished the week about 0.2 percent lower.

Consumer giant ITC’s shares rose 3.2 percent in heavy trade to their highest close since September 14, and were the biggest boost to the indexes.

The March-quarter results season kicks off on Friday, with IT bellwethers Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reporting their quarterly results later in the day.

During the session, the Indian rupee fell by around 20 paise to 69.32 to the dollar after the Supreme Court ruling on concerns of subdued dollar inflows.

For midday report click: (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V)