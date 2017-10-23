Indian shares end higher; Reliance boosts

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.36 percent at 32,506.72, while the broader NSE index ended 0.38 percent higher at 10,184.85.

Reliance Industries was the biggest contributor to the gains on the NSE index, rising as much as 3.8 percent to a record high.

For midday report click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)