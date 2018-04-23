Indian shares end higher; TCS lifts tech stocks

* NSE index ends 0.2 pct higher, BSE index closes up 0.1 pct

* TCS hits record high

* Financials also rise

April 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a third consecutive session on Monday, driven by gains in IT and financial stocks, with software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) crossing $100 billion in market capitalisation.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.1 percent at 34,450.77, while the broader NSE index ended 0.2 percent higher at 10,584.70.

TCS shares ended down 0.2 percent after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

