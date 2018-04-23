FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares end higher; TCS lifts tech stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index ends 0.2 pct higher, BSE index closes up 0.1 pct

* TCS hits record high

* Financials also rise

April 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a third consecutive session on Monday, driven by gains in IT and financial stocks, with software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) crossing $100 billion in market capitalisation.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.1 percent at 34,450.77, while the broader NSE index ended 0.2 percent higher at 10,584.70.

TCS shares ended down 0.2 percent after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

