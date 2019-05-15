Indian shares end in the red; Yes Bank marks lowest close in 3 yrs

* NSE and BSE indexes close 0.6 pct lower

* Yes Bank hits worst close since Feb 2016

BENGALURU, May 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares shed early gains to end lower on Wednesday, dented by Yes Bank Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd, as uncertainty over the outcome of the general elections and ongoing Sino-U.S. trade dispute kept sentiment fragile.

Global risk appetite suffered after the United States raised the pressure by increasing tariffs to 25% from 10% on a previous $200 billion list of Chinese imports.

The broader NSE index closed 0.58% lower at 11,157.00, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.55% weaker at 37,114.88. Both indexes have closed lower for 10 sessions in eleven.

Yes Bank dropped 8.3% to their lowest close since Feb 2016, after Reserve Bank of India, in a rare move, appointed a board director for the private-sector lender.

Tata Motors closed 9.3% lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)