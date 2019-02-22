Indian shares end largely flat in tepid trade

* NSE index flat, BSE index ends 0.07 pct weaker

* Kotak Mahindra marks lowest closing level in over 3 weeks

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended largely flat on Friday triggered by a worsening global growth outlook, and as losses in financial stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd offset gains in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The broader NSE index closed flat at 10,791.65, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.07 percent lower at 35,871.48.

For the week, the NSE index added 0.6 percent, while the BSE index inched up about 0.2 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank pared early losses to finish nearly 4 percent weaker on reports that ING Group is looking to sell stake in the private-sector lender via a block deal. Stock posted its lowest closing level in over three weeks.

Maruti Suzuki India ended 1.6 percent higher.

