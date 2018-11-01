Indian shares end largely flat; IT stocks top drag

* Tepid start to November

* IT sector hit by firm rupee

* Yes Bank top gainer on NSE, closes up 8.5 pct

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Thursday as losses in IT stocks, pressured by a strong rupee, marginally outweighed gains in the financial sector.

The broader NSE index ended 0.06 percent lower at 10,380.45, while the benchmark BSE index closed mostly flat at 34,431.97.

IT stocks were battered by a stronger rupee. Software services exporter Infosys Ltd, which closed 2.9 percent weaker, was the biggest drag on the index.

Yes Bank Ltd, which closed 8.5 percent firmer, was the top percentage gainer on the NSE index. Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 2.3 percent to its best close since Sept. 26 after posting solid quarterly results.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)