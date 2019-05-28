Indian shares end little changed; Zee Entertainment, Infosys settle up

* NSE ends 0.03% up, BSE 0.17% higher

BENGALURU, May 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed at close on Tuesday, amid thin trade, with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Yes Bank Ltd, and Infosys being among the top gainers.

The broader NSE index ended 0.03% higher at 11,928.75, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.17% at 39,749.73.

Shares of budget airline SpiceJet Ltd settled over 2% higher, shortly after posting a 22% surge in quarterly profit.

