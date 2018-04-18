FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian shares end longest winning run in 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index down 0.2 pct, BSE index ends 0.18 pct lower

* Axis Bank down for 4th day

April 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares wiped out early gains to edge lower on Wednesday, snapping their longest winning streak in over three years, dragged by private lenders such as HDFC Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd.

The broader NSE index ended 0.21 percent lower at 10,526.20, snapping its longest winning streak since late January 2015.

The benchmark BSE index snapped its longest winning run since early September 2014, closing 0.18 percent lower at 34,331.68.

Index heavyweight HDFC Bank ended 0.8 percent lower, while Axis Bank ended 2.6 percent lower, dropping for a fourth straight session.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
