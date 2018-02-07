Indian shares end lower after RBI policy meet

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday in their seventh consecutive sessions of losses, after the central bank said it would closely monitor accelerating inflation and kept its main repo rate on hold while retaining its “neutral” stance.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.33 percent at 34,082.71, its lowest close since January 4.

The broader NSE index ended 0.21 percent lower at 10,476.7, its lowest close since January 3.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)