Indian shares end lower amid lingering inflation concerns

* NSE index down 0.14 pct, BSE index down 0.07 pct

* RBI’s policy meet raises inflation worries

* BPCL ends 4.4 pct lower

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, in a volatile session ahead of the expiry of futures and options contract, as the mood was dampened after the minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting showed inflation concerns persisted.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.07 percent at 33,819.50. The broader NSE index ended 0.14 percent lower at 10,382.70, with Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd being top percentage loser.

