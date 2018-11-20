Indian shares end lower as cenbank's 'long-term' steps fail to impress

* NSE index end down 1 pct, BSE down 0.8 pct

* Yes Bank top pct loser

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped three sessions of gains to end lower on Tuesday, after the outcome of the central bank’s meet failed to assuage investors, as they expected implementation of the proposed measures to take time.

The broader NSE index ended 1 percent lower at 10,656.20, while the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.84 percent at 35,474.51.

Yes Bank Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd were the biggest losers on the NSE index, with shares ending 6.2 percent and 5.3 percent lower, respectively.

IT stocks Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd closed more than 3 percent lower each, hurt by strengthening of the India rupee against the dollar.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)