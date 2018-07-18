FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2018 / 10:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares end lower as government faces no-trust motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* NSE index down 0.25 pct, BSE index dip 0.4 pct

* BSE index hits record high in early trade

* Material, consumer stocks falter

July 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, paring gains from earlier in the session, after the opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The broader NSE index closed 0.25 percent lower at 10,980.45, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.4 percent at 36,373.44. The BSE index touched a record-high of 36,747.87 in early trade.

Material stocks were the biggest drag on the indexes with Nifty Metal index dropping 3.2 percent. Tata Steel Ltd ended 5.3 percent lower.

Consumer stocks also fell with Hindustan Unilever Ltd finishing 2.3 percent lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.