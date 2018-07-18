Indian shares end lower as government faces no-trust motion

* NSE index down 0.25 pct, BSE index dip 0.4 pct

* BSE index hits record high in early trade

* Material, consumer stocks falter

July 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, paring gains from earlier in the session, after the opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The broader NSE index closed 0.25 percent lower at 10,980.45, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.4 percent at 36,373.44. The BSE index touched a record-high of 36,747.87 in early trade.

Material stocks were the biggest drag on the indexes with Nifty Metal index dropping 3.2 percent. Tata Steel Ltd ended 5.3 percent lower.

Consumer stocks also fell with Hindustan Unilever Ltd finishing 2.3 percent lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)