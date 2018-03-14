Indian shares end lower as oil stocks drag

* NSE index down 0.15 pct, BSE index 0.06 pct lower

* Oil shares fall on rise in crude prices

* Financials erase losses to end higher

March 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as oil stocks such as Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd fell after global crude prices firmed on strong Chinese factory data.

The broader NSE index closed 0.15 percent lower at 10,410.90, while the benchmark BSE index inched 0.06 percent lower at 33,835.74.

Indian Oil dropped 3.1 percent while ONGC fell 1.6 percent.

Most financial stocks erased losses from earlier in the session, with the Nifty PSU bank index reversing course to close 1.8 percent higher.

Punjab National Bank ended up 1.4 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)