October 30, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares end lower as Reliance Ind drags; IT up

1 Min Read

* NSE, BSE indexes settle 0.5 pct lower

* Reliance Ind falls 2.8 pct

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, with oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd accounting for a major chunk of the losses, while a weak rupee buoyed IT stocks.

The broader NSE index ended 0.51 percent lower at 10,198.4, while the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.52 percent at 33,891.13.

Reliance Industries fell 2.8 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd slipped 1.6 percent. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 4.6 percent, and was the top loser on the NSE index.

Software services exporter Infosys Ltd’s stock rose 2.3 percent and was the biggest boost to the index. For midday report, click (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

