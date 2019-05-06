Indian shares end lower as Trump's threat rekindles trade tensions

* Trump says will raise U.S. tariffs on $200 bln of Chinese goods

* NSE index down 0.97 pct, BSE index closes 0.93 pct lower

* Both indexes mark 4th consecutive session of falls

BENGALURU, May 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended in the red on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods this week, rattling global markets.

Equity markets, which had been largely expecting a trade accord, fell sharply across export-reliant Asia as further talks were thrown into doubt.

The broader NSE index closed 0.97 percent lower at 11,598.25, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 0.93 percent at 38,600.34.

Both indexes ended lower for a fourth straight session on Monday.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd was among the top loser on the indexes, ending over 5 percent lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)