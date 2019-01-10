Indian shares end lower; caution prevails ahead of TCS results

* Nifty closes 0.31 pct lower, Sensex ends 0.29 pct down

* TCS 0.2 pct down ahead of Q3 results

* Bandhan Bank gains, clocks rise in Q3 profit

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped four sessions of gains to settle lower on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of technology giant Tata Consultancy Services’ results.

The benchmark BSE index closed the session 0.29 percent lower at 36,106.41, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.31 percent at 10,821.60.

Shares of TCS, which is due to report quarterly results this evening, finished the session 0.21 percent lower.

Bandhan Bank Ltd’s stock ended as much as 4.26 percent higher, after the Kolkata-based bank posted a 10 percent rise in third quarter profit on Thursday.

